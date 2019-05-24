Northern Ontario MPP express frustration over lack of consultation on revised high school curriculum

Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa, stated in a written release, that it's "disheartening and frustrating" that the Conservative government did not "adequately consult Indigenous communities" regarding the province's revised Indigenous curriculum which was released on Tuesday.

"The Indigenous curriculum should be developed by Indigenous communities - not the Ford government, ramming through a new First Nations, Metis and Inuit studies curriculum without offering Indigenous communities meaningful opportunities to shape what it looks like," he said, adding that consultations between the province and Indigenous advisors were "abruptly cancelled" last summer.

The revised curriculum, which is expected to be implemented in September 2019 in all public secondary schools across the province, is comprised of 10 elective courses for students in grade 9 to 12.

"The First Nations, Metis and Inuit studies curriculum must be mandatory, and it must reflect the experiences, voices and wisdom of Indigenous communities," Mamakwa said.

"Ford is not taking the TRC Calls to Action seriously - and that drags us backwards, further away from reconciliation."

On Tuesday, Ontario's minister of education promised that a meeting with Indigenous leaders and partners on the revised curriculum will take place in June.