One person taken to hospital after being rescued from apartment fire

Thunder Bay firefighters rescued one person from an early Friday morning apartment fire.

Thunder Bay fire department officials said they were called to a Clarkson Street apartment building, where smoke was found on the third floor.

Firefighters found a male occupant inside a unit with particularly heavy smoke. A fire in the unit was quickly brought under control, and the individual was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The other occupants of units on the building's third floor were taken to hallways and lobbies on lower levels while the area was ventilated of smoke.

Fire officials said smoke and fire damage was contained to the one unit.