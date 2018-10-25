Adapting to 'shifting social issues': A new approach to affordable housing in Kenora

A Kenora group that advocates for affordable housing in the northern Ontario community says it's past time to come up with a new approach to the issue, one that takes into account the community's changing needs.

Making Kenora Home will host a community conversation Tuesday evening, one that organizers hope will lead to new ideas on how the issue of homelessness in Kenora can be addressed.

"We're a grassroots group that focuses on affordable and appropriate housing as a poverty-reduction strategy," said Nan Normand, member of the Making Kenora Home executive committee. "We began 12 years ago, and 12 years ago, the community's needs were different than they are now."

"Not only have our numbers escalated, but there are emerging factors that just weren't there before. And so, it is time for us to adapt to the shifting social issues that are blowing up around us."

'Fear is never effective'

Those factors include changing demographics, attitudes, and behaviours, Normand said, which are having an impact on Kenora's ability to house all its residents. Crime, addictions, and human trafficking in Kenora are also factors, Normand said.

So, she said, it's time for a new approach, one that takes those related issues into account.

"Of course, with all change ... humans tend to become very fearful," she said. "Fear is never effective. What we need to do is develop our understanding and adapt our planning to meet these new challenges."

And housing is at a premium in the community, as well, Normand said. In fact, she said, there's been a housing shortage there for more than a decade.

New ideas

While some construction has taken place, many buildings have been lost through fires or demolition.

"We've lost more than we've gained," Normand said.

Tuesday's meeting will take place from 5:10-6 p.m. at the Northwest Community Legal Clinic.

She hopes the meeting will produce some new ideas, and possible steps the group can take to update and improve its approach to addressing homelessness in Kenora.

"Our original plan was created in 2007, and that's quite a while ago," Normand said. "Whether we will be doing some research, or ... joining different committees around town to work more collaboratively, I don't know."

"That's where the conversation will take us," she said. "That's where we'll figure it out."