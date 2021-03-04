Tbaytel Major League of Curling cancels rest of season due to COVID-19

The Tbaytel Major League of Curling has cancelled the remainder of its season.

The league announced its decision on Thursday afternoon, saying in a media release that the league executive voted on Wednesday night to end the 2020-21 season early due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The decision came after the Port Arthur and Kakabeka Falls curling clubs decided to close down for the rest of the season due to the pandemic, leaving only the Fort William Curling Club as an option if the league was to continue playing.

"That would mean waiting to see if their club would be able to open prior to mid-April," league executive Bryan Burgess said in a statement. "As we all know, the [COVID-19] cases continue to rise in our region, and the chance of returning to an orange zone by the end of this month is unlikely."

Based on the number of games played prior to the cancellation, the Dylan Johnston rink has been named this season's champions, followed by the Burgess rink, the league said.

The Trevor Bonot and Krista McCarville rinks tied for third place.