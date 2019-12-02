Thefts from community mailboxes in Thunder Bay, Ont., continue: police

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate an ongoing series of thefts from community mailboxes in the city.

Police said Wednesday more than a dozen mailboxes have been targeted, mostly in rural areas.

The first reports came in on Dec. 13, when mailboxes in the Mountain Road and Rosslyn Road areas, as well as on rural roads off Oliver Road, were robbed, likely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., police said.

Investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with photos or video of suspicious activity, vehicles, or people around the mailboxes between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 to contact the non-emergency line at 684-1200.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.