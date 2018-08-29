Maier Hardware reopens as repairs to facade continue

The "open" sign at Maier Hardware's Simpson Street location was lit up Wednesday afternoon, a day after part of the store's brick facade collapsed.

Some of the decorative brick on the top of the store fell to the sidewalk around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There were no injuries.

"It turned out to be the facade of the building and not the actual structural integrity, which was good," said store manager Andrew Green.

He said police were on scene by the time he arrived at the store. Police and firefighters were called to the spot due to a motor vehicle accident that was indirectly caused by the collapse.

"Somebody stopped to stare at it and got rear ended, so police and fire department were already here for the accident so they came over and talked to us and they called the city department as well," Green said.

The cause of the collapse isn't certain yet, Green said. However, he believes water may have eroded the mortar in the brick facade, while high winds further weakened the front wall and led to the collapse.

Contractors were at work at on the building on Wednesday.

"They are taking all the brick off the top of the building," Green added, "[and] we're most likely going to go with a sheet metal siding ... and patch it up that way."