Part of Simpson Street closed after Tuesday building collapse

Fire officials and police in Thunder Bay are currently at the Maier Hardware store on Simpson Street after a section of the store collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Section of Maier Hardware building fell to sidewalk during noon hour

Part of the brick facade of the building at 620 Simpson Street collapsed during the noon hour on Tuesday. (Kris Ketonen / CBC)

Cleanup is underway after part of the facade of a building on Simpson Street collapsed on Tuesday.

There were no injuries in the collapse, which firefighters said happened at about 12:40 p.m.

The brick upper section of the building at 620 Simpson Street, occupied by Maier Hardware, crashed to the sidewalk.

Firefighters were initially called to the scene with reports of a traffic collision, which was reportedly indirectly caused by the collapse.

Fire officials and police in Thunder Bay, Ont., responded to the collapse. The scene was being cleaned up by the city later Tuesday. (Kris Ketonen / CBC)

Responding firefighters saw the rubble on the sidewalk, and began securing the scene.

There was no word on the cause.

The scene had been handed over to the city for cleanup later Tuesday afternoon.

