Thunder Bay's Magnus Theatre says feedback from its patrons will guide it as it navigates uncharted waters, amidst the many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performing arts are facing "complete uncertainty," said Thom Currie, the artistic director of Magnus, which was forced to cancel its season due to the virus.

Now, not only are they in the dark about when they will be able to once again raise the curtain on shows, but they also can't be sure people will feel safe returning, even once they get the green-light.

"Paramount in all of our minds here at Magnus is when we come back, will our audiences feel comfortable coming back," Currie said.

"What will be the conditions for our audiences to feel good about returning after COVID-19?"

With those questions in mind, the theatre sent out a survey to past patrons in early May, asking them for their thoughts. About 500 surveys came back, Currie said, and the answers were enlightening.

One of the things they wanted to better understand, was when exactly people would feel safe returning to a live theatre audience. While many respondents said their comfort level would depend on government direction, an equal number said they would not want to return until there is a vaccine for the virus, Currie said.

Respondents were also asked about what safety measures – such as enhanced cleaning, face masks, face shields and physically distanced seating – they would like to see once it is safe to return to theatres.

Face shields were not a popular option, Currie stated, adding that people responded more favourably to the ideas of masks and increased sanitation.

Limited options for social distancing

Live theatre is all about experiencing something together, says Thom Currie, the artistic director of Magnus, and that's one thing that makes the COVID-19 pandemic especially challenging. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Some theatres are already adopting the idea of socially distanced seating. However, removal of seats may not be realistic for a theatre the size of Magnus, Currie acknowledged.

"We would probably be knocked down to about 30 people in the auditorium, because you would need to have the two metres and not just side-to-side but back-to-back" he said, "and at a certain point you kind of go, well, part of the joy of watching the theatre is watching it with other people."

"If you are isolated within this big room, you know, how much joy is there?"

While its challenges may be great, Magnus is not alone.

In addition to consulting with patrons, Currie said theatres across the country are in contact with each-other, and trying to work together to address the challenges.

Magnus is also part of the Thunder Bay Arts and Heritage Alliance, a collection of arts organizations in Thunder Bay that are also trying to support each other as they struggle through the pandemic.

There is a recognition that live theatre will likely be one of the last segments of the arts sector to reopen, said Currie, due to the nature of its delivery. Options for connecting with patrons, or delivering alternate services online are also limited, he said, noting that not only would recorded shows pose copyright issues, but that they simply wouldn't deliver the live theatre experience.

Currie said his hope is that Magnus may be able to open its doors again in September, but he's realistic about the fact that the wait may be even longer.

"As long as our patrons feel safe we'll be here and ready to go," Currie said. "And our entire staff is just ready and waiting to get back to work and bring incredible stories to the stage in Thunder Bay. We just want to make sure our patrons are safe."