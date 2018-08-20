Mac's robber turns himself in to Thunder Bay police

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody over a robbery at a south-side convenience store.

The man called police on Aug. 18 to turn himself in, after police released a video taken from the store's surveillance cameras the day after the robbery.

Officers met the man in the area of Vale Avenue and Limbrick Street, and took him into custody.

The robbery happened on Aug. 14 at the Mac's on Edward Street. Police said a man armed with a knife entered the store just after 11 p.m., threatened the staff, and fled the store with some cash.

The man has been charged with robbery, and appeared in court on the weekend. He was remanded into custody.