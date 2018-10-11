Firefighters, paramedics rescue injured man from MacKenzie River waterfall near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services (SFES) are warning about the dangers of cliff jumping after a 25-year-old man was injured at the MacKenzie River, near Thunder Bay, Ont.

The area has been the site of several other injuries and one fatality in 2013.

Shuniah firefighters and Superior North EMS paramedics were called to the scene of a man with a leg injury at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at a waterfall north of Highway 11/17.

The injured man was on the west side of the falls, SFES said in a news release Monday, adding that firefighters learned he was part of a group of people who had travelled to the area to go swimming.

First responders set up a staging area on the north side of the highway, and travelled through the bush to find the man, who was located about 500 metres away.

Paramedics stabilized the man while firefighters set up extrication equipment, SFES said.

The injured man was extricated through dense bush to a nearby truck, and then taken to a waiting ambulance to be transported to hospital.

The man's condition was unknown on Monday.

SFES said the entire process of locating the man and bringing him to the ambulance took about two hours.

"With this incident, a similar incident in 2018, and a fatal swimming incident in the same area in 2013, SFES would like to remind the public of the dangers of travelling through, and swimming in this area, and the significant effort that responders go through to extricate someone to safety," SFES said in a statement.