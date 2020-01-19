Thunder Bay, Ont., house fire sends two to hospital

The cause of a fire that sent two people to hospital, one without vital signs, early Sunday is under investigation, Thunder Bay firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Machar Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. with reports of a structural fire. Initial 911 calls indicated people may still be inside the home.

Responding crews encountered very light smoke outside the home. Upon entry, however, firefighters found heavier smoke inside, on the first floor.

Firefighters found two people inside the home: a male, who was vital signs absent, and an unconscious female. Both were taken to hospital; an update on their condition wasn't provided later Sunday.

A deceased dog was also found inside the home. Firefighters said the dog likely succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters located and extinguished the remnants of the fire and ventilated the structure to clear it of smoke.

The fire is believed to have started on the first floor of the home, but the cause has yet to be determined.

The scene is currently being held by fire investigators and police, and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM) has been contacted. An OFM investigator will be participating in the investigation, firefighters said.