Woman charged after breaking into Thunder Bay, Ont., home with owner present

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after breaking into a home on the north side of the northwestern Ontario city while the owner was present.

The Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Monday that officers were called to a home on Machar Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with reports of a break-and-enter in progress.

Officers learned the homeowner, who has limited mobility, answered his door after hearing banging outside the home.

A woman at the door asked to use his phone, and then abruptly entered the residence, police said, adding that the woman twice made it appear as if she was leaving the home, only to be found in another room shortly after.

The homeowner called 911.

Police stated officers arrived while the accused was still inside the home, and she was arrested.

The woman was found to be in possession of items believed to have been stolen from the home, police said.

The accused is charged with breaking and entering, and obstructing a peace officer.

She was due to appear in court on Monday.