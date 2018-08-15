Armed robbery at Mac's store prompts search for male suspect in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police have released a surveillance video of a man who is allegedly responsible for a robbery at the Mac's Convenience Store on Edward Street.

The suspect demanded money from two employees just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday

The Mac's Convenience Store on Edward Street in Thunder Bay was robbed on Tuesday evening after a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.

Police said just after 11 p.m on Tuesday, a man entered the store with a knife and threatened the two employees while demanding money.

No one was injured during this incident and the suspect fled the store with some cash, according to a written release on Wednesday.

Police describe the man as being 6' tall with a thin build and fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a baseball cap with a red bill and blue pants with a white stripe.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

