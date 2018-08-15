Armed robbery at Mac's store prompts search for male suspect in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Thunder Bay police have released a surveillance video of a man who is allegedly responsible for a robbery at the Mac's Convenience Store on Edward Street.
The suspect demanded money from two employees just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday
Police said just after 11 p.m on Tuesday, a man entered the store with a knife and threatened the two employees while demanding money.
No one was injured during this incident and the suspect fled the store with some cash, according to a written release on Wednesday.
Police describe the man as being 6' tall with a thin build and fair complexion.
He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a baseball cap with a red bill and blue pants with a white stripe.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.