Lynx makes the right decision after encountering a porcupine near Thunder Bay, Ont.

An unusual wildlife encounter between a lynx and a porcupine in northwestern Ontario was caught on camera.

Cindy Long said the trail camera she placed close to the driveway on her recreational property near west Oliver Lake, just south of Thunder Bay, captured video of the wild cat crossing paths with the porcupine.

She said it's possible the lynx might have had designs on the quill-covered animal, but seemed to think better of that idea.

"You do see a moment's hesitation there," she said. "Where the cat takes a second look, even a third look and the porcupine raises the quills and turns to look at the cat. And then the lynx just makes the decision and trots off."

Long said it's rare to have lynx and other animals showing up mid-day, but these two animals were both on camera during daylight hours on Oct. 28. She said the vast majority of animals are captured on the trail camera at night, or at dawn or dusk.

Long said she posted the video on social media and it got a lot of attention.

"It was interesting to me how many people responded to it," she said. "You know, I thought it would get some likes. But I didn't expect the amount of reaction it had."