More than 95 per cent of Lake of the Woods District Hospital staff fully vaccinated

More than 95 per cent of staff at Kenora's Lake of the Woods District Hospital (LWDH) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A hospital spokesperson told CBC News via email that there is no requirement that staff be vaccinated to work at LWDH.

Despite that, as of Wednesday, 95.7 per cent had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 1.5 per cent were partially vaccinated. Most of the partially-vaccinated staff are new to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Under a provincial directive, Ontario hospitals are required to develop a vaccination policy for staff.

At LWDH, the majority of staff were vaccinated by the hospital's internal Infection Prevention & Control and Occupational Health and Safety teams. If a staff member wasn't vaccinated internally, they were asked to provide documentation of their vaccination status, although that wasn't a requirement, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, at the Thunder Bay District Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC), staff had until Tuesday to declare their vaccination status.

Updated vaccination numbers are not yet available, with the hospital saying an update is expected this week.

However, as of Sept. 2, about one-third of hospital staff had declared their vaccination status, with more than 98 per cent of those being fully vaccinated against the virus, TBRHSC executive vice-president of patient care Dr. Peter Voros said.

Of the remainder of the staff who had declared their status, most had a medical exemption, Voros said.