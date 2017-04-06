What's the impact on university groups with students being able to opt out of their student union fees? Farhan Yousaf is vice president - finance at Lakehead University's student union. 7:13

The Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU) in Thunder Bay is reviewing the programs and services it offers after seeing a 65 per cent drop in funding due to Ontario's Student Choice Initiative.

The initiative allows students at Ontario's post-secondary institutions to opt-out of paying non-essential fees.

Prior to the implementation of the Student Choice Initiative, LUSU had an annual budget of about $5 million, said Farhan Yousaf, the union's vice-president of operations and finance.

'Wide range' of services funded by student fees

"That money is put into different services that we offer," Yousaf said. "That is the health plan that we offer, we have the Upass, we have several different centres that we run, including the food bank, Gender Equity Centre, Pride, we offer scholarships and bursaries to students, emergency loans."

"So we offer a wide range of services that we are able to do through these fees."

Under the new Student Choice Initiative, however, students now have a choice to opt out of some of the fees, Yousaf said.

At "Lakehead, we worked with senior administration to ... essentially break down which are going to be essential, and which are going to be non-essential fees," he said, adding that many students have opted out of non-essential fees.

"Our revenue has been cut down by almost 65 per cent," Yousaf said. "When you look at some of the fees, we have [an] Aboriginal programming fee which is $2."

Powwow, daycare, food bank funded by student fees

"$2 is all you pay for a whole year, that fee is used for several different ... programs that are offered through the student union, one being the annual powwow," he said. "We have AFCASA, [the] African Caribbean student association, which is fifty cents. We have Nanabijou, which is the daycare, which provides daycare service to students and staff, that's $5."

Many of the fees, in fact, are small amounts, Yousaf said. The largest LUSU student fee is the activity fee, which is about $128, which goes to a number of different programs.

"All those have been affected now as a result of the Student Choice Initiative," he said. "A lot of students use these services. The food bank has seen a huge increase over the last couple of years, and all these services are at risk now."

'Keeping an eye' on lawsuit against initiative

Yousaf said LUSU is committed to continuing to provide services despite the funding loss.

"Whether a student has opted in or opted out, we will continue to provide them those services this year," he said. "However, we will review this year on how to move forward."

"We're also keeping an eye on the lawsuit against the government right now around Student Choice Initiative."