The rain that's moving through northwestern Ontario on Thursday has caused some disruptions around the city. Large pools of water on the streets continue to prompt road closures around Thunder Bay, and shut down facilities as the rain and mild temperature melt the ice and snow collected around the area.

Staff at the Lakehead University Hangar were also forced to close down the facility on Wednesday afternoon, according to the school's athletic director, Tom Warden.

"With the snow melting as well with this rain that we're experiencing, water has gone under our garage doors and our doors and effectively there's a little bit on the track," Warden told CBC News, "so for safety reasons, we've shut down the use of the track."

He said staff worked hard to mitigate the issue on Wednesday using towels and squeegees , however he said "it became evident that it was too much to do that with."

The Lakehead University Hangar will be closed until further notice, Warden explained, as the school is working on solving the issue.

"We're working with our physical plan at this time to try and look at solutions like snow removal as well as there's a ditch by that area and we're going to try and open up that ditch, provided that the machines can get in there ... so we're working on a bit of a plan here," he said.

Phyton 5000 "continuously" filing potholes

According to the city's road manager, Brad Adams, a section of Carrick Street and Hewitson Street has been shut down due to flooding and city crews are "working on those to get them back opened."

"Some of the catch basins are opened, some might have been frozen during earlier melts and then refreeze, so we are approaching those as we are patrolling around ... or if people are calling in, we are also looking at those as well," Adams explained.

He said the below freezing temperature in the morning, coupled with warm afternoons has had crews shifting from "winter mode" to "spring mode" daily.

"We end up doing a lot of different things," Adams added, "so we'd be still patrolling some of our roads ... and dealing with icy sections ... early in the mornings but as the day warms up, then we start getting more water problems ... and opening up catch basins."

He said although the significant rainfall hasn't help the situation, the Phyton 5000 "continuously do pot holes."

"Any day we're not dealing with snow, it's out there dealing with pot holes."



