Officials from the Office of Human Rights and Equity at Lakehead University's Thunder Bay, Ont., campus are asking students, staff and faculty for their input on how to improve equity, diversity and inclusion at the school, in order to help the university develop a five-year action plan.

"Back in October 2017 Universities Canada — along with all the membership which includes all the universities across Canada — agreed to some equity, diversion and inclusion principles," Office of Human Rights and Equity director, Dreeni Geer explained, "and one of those principles was that, every member would agree to develop an action plan," as the "academic sector [is] lagging behind when it looks at the diversity of it's workplace."

She said the 5-year action plan on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) will focus on improving the already existing practices and creating more programs in hopes of "strengthening the institution around equity, diversity, and inclusion for the entire university community."

The input the university's human rights office has received so far is all confidential, Geer said, but the "overall receptiveness is that the university is very much on board."

"This is a presidential task force, which means sort of coming right from the top to say this is a real priority for the university," Geer said.

"We've had really fruitful consultations, we've had a lot of groups reaching out to us to be consulted with," she said, adding that Lakehead's human rights office will be meeting with both international and domestic students separately for more information and input.

Lakehead University's online consultation survey around equity, diversity, inclusion is broken down into four categories: employees, students, institutional accountability, and external engagement.

"The forum presents some broad objectives and outcomes in these four areas and asks the questions, are we missing anything? Is there any positive practices that we should really support or build on? Are there any equity seeking groups we are missing?"

The deadline for the online survey has been extended to December 15, Geer said.

After the deadline, the university's human rights office will compile all the information gathered through the online consultation, focus groups and best practices from other universities.

"We're going to put that all together and come up with a draft action plan," she said, "and then next year, we'll do some targeted consultations with the draft action plan ... and say this is what we've heard from the community, this is priorities we've sought and let's now vet this draft action plan."

Once the final action plan is approved by the "various levels of the university," Geer said they plan to put the practices into action by April 2019.