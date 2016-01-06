Local military out for winter training this weekend

Members of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment's Alpha Company will be out in the field this weekend, conducting a winter training exercise.

The exercise will take place off Highway 527, near Escape Lake Road, said Maj. James Meredith.

"That's just to get themselves back familiar to operate and move within the nice, adverse amount of waist-deep snow, and in the bush, and to get themselves ready for their next exercise, which will be happening in the beginning of February," he said.

Meredith said anyone out in the area on Saturday or Sunday will likely notice the military presence, including vehicles and soldiers.

"They'll be carrying weapons, but they're unloaded," Meredith said. "It's just to make sure that they're simulating and they're practicing, and going through their different scenarios."

Meredith said no live rounds would be used in the exercise.