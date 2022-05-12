Flood warning issued for Thunder Bay, surrounding areas

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Thunder Bay area, as flooding leaves some residents in parts of the city unable to access their homes.

The warning, issued Thursday morning, includes the City of Thunder Bay, Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, O'Connor, Conmee, Gillies, and Dorion.

The conservation authority said between 21 and 35 mm of rain was recorded in those areas overnight.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the Atikokan, Thunder Bay, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, Kenora, and Sioux Lookout areas. More rainfall is expected Thursday night through to Friday morning in those areas, with up to 50 mm of precipitation possible overall.

High water in Thunder Bay, Ont Duration 1:26

Meanwhile, special weather statements have been issued for Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne, Nipigon, and Marathon, where up to 40 mm of rain could fall by Friday morning.

The conservation authority said flooding is already occurring in some parts of the region.

"The Whitefish River is rising at a rapid pace and will likely continue to rise over the day," the conservation authority said in a media release.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority is advising people to use caution around area waterways, as high flows and slippery banks can be dangerous. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

"Reports of roads overtopping in the general area have been reported. The Village of Hymers is experiencing flooding. Additionally, all other tributaries in the area are also reacting to the recent rainfall and are expected to continue rise throughout the day. Levels on the Kaministiquia River, Current River and McIntyre River are also extremely high."

In an update issued later Thursday, the conservation authority said while area watercourses that rose over the course of the day were beginning to peak, the additional rain in the forecast meant water levels would continue to rise overnight.

"Prolonged periods of high water are expected," the conservation authority said.

In a media release issued later Thursday, the City of Thunder Bay said sections of a number of roads have been closed due to flooding:

15th Side Road

Trendiak Road

Law Road

Community Hall Road

Gus Wuori Road

Burns Road

Melbourne Road, and

Ada Avenue

The city said residents in those areas may not be able to access their homes, and will need to find alternate accommodations. Anyone still in their homes in those areas should remain there, and call 911 in case of emergency.

The city also reported significant flooding on:

Coppin Road

Chippewa Road

Broadway Avenue

Rosslyn Road

Mountain Road

Loch Lomond Road

Little Norway Road

Hazelwood Drive, and

Gorevale Road

Those roads should be avoided if possible, the city said.

The city said it's also closing some trails due to flooding, including those that run along the Current River.

All waterways are being monitored, the city said.

A flood warning is issued when flooding is "imminent or occurring," the conservation authority said. The warning was expected to remain in place until Friday at noon.

People are advised to use caution around area waterways.