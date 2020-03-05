'Lovely Thunder Bay': City woman finds song written 47 years before amalgamation of Fort William, Port Arthur

A Thunder Bay woman has unearthed music history of the northwestern Ontario city's past in the form of a song, dating back to 1923, which is almost 50 years before the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur into the current city of Thunder Bay.

Anita Macdonald, a talented pianist, recently shared the sheet music to the song Lovely Thunder Bay which was written by B. Gunton Smalley.

"If you look at the copyright date on it it's 1923, which is kind of an interesting thought since Thunder Bay wasn't even incorporated as a city yet.," McDonald said. "This gentleman also conducted an orchestra here and wrote music composition."

Anita McDonald looks through the sheet music of Lovely Thunder Bay. She says she's had the music for several years. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

McDonald can't quite remember how she acquired the sheet music for the song, but says she has had it in her possession for a number of years.

"Those twinkling lights along the busy shore, the lonely Sleeping Giants distant snore in sunny bays and sheltered hidden nooks, a hundred camps and many warbling brooks...oh Thunder Bay, lovely Thunder Bay," reads some of the lyrics of the song.

Back when the song would've been written, McDonald said concerts were often played in outdoor band shells and was presented on a Sunday afternoons or during a special events.

"Mr. Smalley also did concerts here and he probably did this in a concert as a tribute to whatever we were called at that time," she said.

Did you know there was a song written about the city 47 years before it came into existence? The CBC's Gord Ellis will bring us the story of the song "Lovely Thunder Bay." 7:34

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.