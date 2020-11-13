Love for mules at the heart of new northwestern Ontario business

A new business hopes to introduce more people in northwestern Ontario to mules, a truly remarkable animal.

Kaija LeCocq, of O'Connor Township, located about 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, has joined forces with her sister Liisa Kolehmainen, of Sioux Lookout, to launch the Twister Mule Company.

LeCocq said a mule is a hybrid between a horse mother and a donkey father, but they can't reproduce themselves. She said horses have 64 chromosomes, and donkeys have 62, which results in a mule having 63.

LeCocq said she grew up a horse lover and has been showing quarter horses for 25 years. But she said her love of mules came via her sister. "Actually, my sister got into mules about seven years ago," said LeCocq.

"Originally, I thought it was strange. I had no idea why she would be interested in this animal that had giant ears and, you know, kind of looked like a donkey. However, she sent me one for training and I put 60 days on her and I just completely fell in love with the breed."

Twigg is a four year old Molly mule (female) that Liisa Kolehmainen has raised from a foal. Twigg went to Alberta for three months of training this past spring. (photo: Kaija LeCocq)

LeCocq said mules are smart, personable and fun to be around. She said a person familiar with horses can apply many of the skills they've learned from caring for horses to mules. But she noted there are some notable differences as well.

"Mules are really hardy compared to horses," said LeCocq. "They get that from their dad, from the donkey side. They require a lot less food. They require a lot less water to care for them. They're originally designed to be in the desert. They are sounder. They have stronger feet."

LeCocq said a mule's breeding means you have the talent and athletic ability of a horse, but with the quieter, more sensible mind of a donkey. She said that is one reason they are used a lot for trail riding. Historically, mules were also used in warfare since they are less reactive to sound.

LeCocq said the move toward forming the business with her sister came when they came across a male donkey that was for sale. She said it wasn't really a planned purchase, but they ended up falling in love with the donkey named Big Ears Buford.

The donkey now resides at LeCocq's ranch, outside of Kakabeka Falls, Ont., along with three quarter horse mares.

"They are all bred to do competition and are all currently in full with horse babies," said Lecocq.

As for the mares, "they're all due to foal in the spring. Then we're planning on breeding all three mares to a donkey."

LeCocq said Big Ears Buford — who is ten — has proven to be an extremely smart and personable donkey. She said he has also been bred primarily to horse mares, which is important.

This mule, named Fanny, is one of the animals owned by Liisa Kohlemainen of the Twister Mule Company. (photo: Kaija LeCocq)

"Sometimes donkey jacks are not very interested in horse mares if they have been breeding other donkeys," said LeCocq. "But this guy here has been bred to all kinds of horse mares. He had been ridden, and he's completely quiet and sound and sweet. And we just feel like we kind of won the lottery with him."

LeCocq said if all goes well, all three mares will give birth to mules in 2022.

She said those mules will be trained at the ranch then put up for sale.

"We plan to increase the size of our broodmare herd, so we have about 5 mule foals annually," she said

"Liisa will continue to work with her mules from Sioux Lookout, and I will work with mine at home. We will attend clinics and events as a team while we market our training program and showcase what mules can do and show their versatility."