A 78-year-old resident from Dyden, Ont., almost became a victim of a lottery scam earlier this month until officials at a local bank recognized the fraud and stopped it.

According to a written release from the Dryden Police Service on Monday, the 78-year-old Dryden citizen received a call on October 19 saying that they had won a lottery and that they should go to the bank to forward $1,000 in order to collect their winnings.

Once at the bank, police said bank officials recognized that this was fraud, informed the victim and stopped the money transfer.

Police in Dryden are reminding citizens to report these types of phone calls to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the local police.