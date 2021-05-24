Thunder Bay firefighters find missing hiker after several-hour search

Thunder Bay firefighters rescued a hiker missing in the Nor'Wester Mountains after a search that spanned several hours on the weekend.

Firefighters were called to an area near Coppin Road at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In a media release, firefighters said the hiker's cellphone had died after she called her boyfriend, and the hiker was unable to contact first responders directly.

Firefighters used maps and knowledge of the trail system to organize a search. An all-terrain vehicle was also deployed to help firefighters access areas where water runoff was taking place, and large puddles had formed, due to a recent thunderstorm.

Firefighters branched off in multiple directions to search for the hiker. Several hours later, the hiker was located at the end of a trail, 4.5 kilometres from where the search began.

The hiker was uninjured, and was taken back down the trail to waiting paramedics for further assessment.