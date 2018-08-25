Found! Social media helps find owner of camera lost near Lake Superior

Three avid anglers — two from Minnesota and one from London, Ont., — have developed a unique friendship thanks to the power of social media and a lost camera.

Shawn Perich and Al Lutkevich from Minnesota said they reached out to CBC Thunder Bay's outdoor columnist, Gord Ellis, to help them search for the owner of a camera they found while fishing on Lake Superior last May.

"When we were doing the interview, Gord said that he thought we'd find the owner within a day, and I've got to say, at the back of my mind I was thinking, 'yeah right,"' Perich said.

The story aired on the CBC's Superior Morning radio show on Thursday morning and was posted on social media shortly after; Perich said that's when he received a message from someone in London.

"[The story] popped up on my Facebook feed at about seven or eight o'clock central time," Perich explained, "and by [the time] I got to work ... I had a Facebook message from Tyler Stanfield saying, 'I heard you found my camera.'"

Perich said by the time he got to work, there was a Facebook message from Tyler Stanfield. (Christina Jung / CBC)

'I figured it was gone for sure'

Stanfield said he went to work just like any other day on Thursday, when a colleague asked him if he had lost a camera a few years ago.

"One of the guys I work with, he was on the computer just looking at his Twitter feed, and my picture showed up — like the CBC story — and he noticed me in one of the photos," Stanfield said.

He said when he found out that someone had found his camera, he was shocked but had no expectations of retrieving the photos and videos he took during his trip in 2016.

A pair of Minnesota based anglers found a video camera last spring and are searching for the owners of it as there are some videos on it from someone fishing for trout 2 years ago in 2016. 0:12

"I figured there's no way that any of the footage was any good. I figured the camera would just be a piece of junk over that much time," Stanfield explained, "but they said they turned it on and it worked fine."

Soon after, Stanfield and Perich connected over the phone and discovered that they might have previously crossed paths during one of their many fishing trips.

"You always hear about these stories ... but you never actually hear about people actually contacting the people and getting their stuff back," Stanfield added, "I'm just totally blown away at how all this transpired over the last couple of days."

He said although it took about two hours to finally reach out to Perich, he found out about his missing camera only minutes after it was initially posted online.

"[The CBC] posted it probably at seven o'clock or so in the morning, but I found out about it at about 7:40 a.m. but I didn't email him for another hour, so it was basically instant," Stanfield said.

The three avid anglers have already talked on the phone about plans to meet up next spring for a group fishing trip.

"We seem to be up there within a week of each other at least, or if not the same time," Stanfield said, "so I'm going to try to see when they go up and maybe work my plans around and get up there at the same time just to meet these guys."

"This is just a crazy story."

​