Man in custody after sword assault in Longlac, Ont.

A 40-year-old Ginoogaming First Nation man is facing charges after a Longlac resident was assaulted with a sword, OPP said.

Police received a 911 call at about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 3 reporting a man approaching a residence in Longlac carrying a sword.

Police said the accused assaulted a person in the residence with the weapon, and threatened other occupants before fleeing on foot. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to identify the accused, and located him a short time later.

He arrested and taken to the Greenstone OPP detachment, where police found he was in possession of several edged weapons and methamphetamine.

The accused has is facing several charges, including robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and drug possession.

He appeared in court on Sept. 4, and was remanded into custody.