Sudden death in Longlac under investigation

Provincial police in Greenstone are investigating the death of a 20-year-old.

Emergency responders were called to a Longlac home on Nov. 30, where the individual was found unresponsive, OPP said.

The victim was taken to the Geraldton District Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death has been initiated, involving various OPP resources as well as the Office of the Chief Coroner, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week to help identify the cause of death, they added,

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.