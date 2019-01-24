Highway 11 between Longlac, Hearst reopens after transport collision involving 'dangerous good'
One driver received minor injuries, hazardous material crew determined no risk to public safety
Ontario Provincial Police in Longlac are investigating a collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 11 on Wednesday night which sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries.
According to a written release from OPP on Thursday, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on January 23, OPP in Greenstone, along with the Greenstone Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services, were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, approximately 40 kilometres east of Longlac.
Police stated one of the vehicles was "hauling a load that contained a dangerous good, which rolled over as a result of the collision."
Police told CBC News the load was a "class 3 flammable liquid".
However the load remained contained and there was no spill, police said.
One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while two occupants of a nearby residence were evacuated as a precaution.
Police said Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst was closed for several hours while a hazardous material crew attended and assessed the scene.
The highway was reopened Thursday morning at around 4 a.m., OPP said, after it was determined there was no risk to public safety.
Police said they are still investigating the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.