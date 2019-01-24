Highway 11 between Longlac, Hearst reopens after transport collision involving 'dangerous good'

Ontario Provincial Police in Longlac are investigating a collision involving two tractor trailers on Highway 11 on Wednesday night which sent one driver to hospital with minor injuries.

According to a written release from OPP on Thursday, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on January 23, OPP in Greenstone, along with the Greenstone Fire Department and Superior North Emergency Medical Services, were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, approximately 40 kilometres east of Longlac.

Police stated one of the vehicles was "hauling a load that contained a dangerous good, which rolled over as a result of the collision."

Police told CBC News the load was a "class 3 flammable liquid".

However the load remained contained and there was no spill, police said.

One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries, while two occupants of a nearby residence were evacuated as a precaution.

Police said Highway 11 between Longlac and Hearst was closed for several hours while a hazardous material crew attended and assessed the scene.

The highway was reopened Thursday morning at around 4 a.m., OPP said, after it was determined there was no risk to public safety.

Police said they are still investigating the collision.

