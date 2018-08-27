1 killed, 2 charged in Highway 11 crash east of Longlac, OPP say

One person is dead and two others have been charged after a crash on Highway 11 east of Longlac in mid-August, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were called to a single-vehicle collision about 40 kilometres east of the northwestern Ontario community.

A small car, travelling east, reportedly lost control, left the roadway, rolled over and came to a stop in a nearby ditch, police said in a written release.

Kelias Rouleau, 23, from Quebec, was pronounced dead in hospital in Geraldton, police said. The driver and two other passengers were reportedly treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was charged with careless driving, while one of the passengers, a 30-year-old man, faces a number of drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and trafficking of marijuana.