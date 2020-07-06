Three facing firearm, drug charges after Longlac raid: OPP

Three people from Longlac are facing drug trafficking and firearm-related charges after OPP searched a residence in the town on Thursday.

OPP said members of its Community Street Crime Unit, Organized Crime and Enforcement Bureau, North West Region Emergency Response team, and Greenstone detachment, as well Nishnawbe Aski Police Service officers, executed a search warrant at a Louisa Street residence.

Inside, police seized quantities of crack cocaine, Suboxone, and methamphetamine, as well as Canadian currency, stolen property and a firearm.

An 18-year-old man, 60-year-old man, and 49-year-old woman, all of Longlac, are facing numerous charges.

All were due in court for a bail hearing on Friday.