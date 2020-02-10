Longlac traffic stop leads to drug charges: OPP

A 30-year-old Geraldton woman is facing a number of charges after police seized methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop in Longlac.

OPP said the traffic stop was conducted by officers at about 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 5.

The investigation led police to discover the driver was impaired.

Quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs were also found inside the vehicle, police said.

The accused faces a number of charges, including impaired driving, and drug possession and trafficking.

She appeared in court on Feb. 6, and was remanded into custody.