Long wait for long-term care beds in northwestern Ontario, report shows

People in the northwest are waiting longer for long-term care beds than almost everyone else in Ontario, a new report shows.

The provincial Financial Accountability Office's report, which was released Wednesday, shows the median wait time for a long-term care bed in northwestern Ontario is 198 days.

That's the third-longest wait in the province.

The province has allocated 15,000 new long-term care beds in Ontario; just over 7,800 of those were allocated in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, and should be in service by 2022, the report states.

Of those, 201 have been allocated in the northwest.

The report states there were nearly 35,000 Ontarians on the wait list for a long-term care bed in 2018-2019; the list has increased by about 78 per cent since 2011.

The reason the list is growing, the report states, is due to Ontario's aging population, and the lack of investment in new long-term care beds in the province.

The number of people in Ontario over age 75 grew by 20 per cent in that time frame, while the number of long-term care beds increased by just 0.8 per cent.