80 years later, scientist to study environmental impact of Long Lake Diversion

Over 80 years after it was first constructed, the Long Lake Diversion is getting some attention for the impact it has had on the Lake Superior and Hudson Bay watersheds.

Monica Garvie, a PhD student at Queen's University, who is originally from Longlac, said she wants to learn about what has happened to the natural environment since the diversion took place.

Garvie said the flow of Long Lake was changed for logging and hydroelectric purposes.

"Where they've taken the full watershed flow and instead of it flowing up into the Arctic Ocean, they diverted it to flow south into Lake Superior. I want to study how did that impact the ecosystem."

Garvie said when the project took place in 1937-38, there were no required environmental approvals. Changing the water flow was quite the feat, she said, requiring the construction of a dam at the north end of Long Lake, and then creating a channel through the height of land to have the water flow south, eventually to Lake Superior, she said.

"The modifications that we make to the environment and water bodies have large impacts, and they have often long-lasting impacts. And now, with climate changing, these natural systems have been modified are not going to respond in the way that we might expect them to."

"Because they've been altered, they've got a different set of parameters. They have a different background to them, so they're not going to react the way we might anticipate."

Some of the effects of changing the course of the water includes migrating fish species that need cold water can no longer survive, elevated levels or mercury in the river system, which is a result of flooding, and erosion, which is a major issue at Long Lake.

"So we have much more difficulty with these systems and trying to mitigate the impacts that could happen from climate change."

Garvie said there have been many water diversions in the past, but changing environmental regulations would make it much more difficult to implement a watershed diversion, than in the past.

Still, she said, they do attract attention from time to time.

"Particularly with the James Bay area, becuase there is a lot of fresh water going out into the ocean, there is a plan that pops up to say, 'hey, why don't we save all this water and use it as drinking water and sell it.' But, they don't really get very far."

Garvie said she wants to hear what the communities of Longlac, as well as Long Lake 58 and Ginoogaming First Nations want to learn about the diversion.

She will speak on Monday, November 4 at the Longlac Sportsplex at 6 p.m. in French, and at 7 p.m. in English to learn about what the public is interested in. Admission is free.

A private consultation will also take place with members of Long Lake 58 and Ginoogaming First Nations.