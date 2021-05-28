Long Lake #58 declares state of emergency after reporting 22 COVID-19 cases

Long Lake #58 First Nation council has declared a state of emergency in response to 22 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the community.

"We are deeply concerned to learn that 22 COVID-19 cases exist in our small community of 535 people — we don't have the resources to handle the situation on our own and are needing outside government assistance to address the outbreak," said Chief Judy Desmoulin in a written release Friday.

According to council for the First Nation, a community-wide lockdown was initiated Thursday requiring all members to shelter in place.

The Long Lake #58 General Store was also shut down and will remain closed until further notice.

"Contact tracing was initiated and continues to be ongoing. The community is hoping that the current uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations will play a constructive role in those who have tested positive," reads the release. "The community remains concerned as the 12 to 17 year old age group have not been vaccinated."

The community, located about 300 kilometres from Thunder Bay, Ont., has seen COVID-19 cases during the pandemic; however, this is the first time the community has had to declare a state of emergency.

Council for Long Lake #58 said the biggest challenge is to find people in the community who are vaccinated to help service those who are in isolation.

"If you are vaccinated, you can still be a carrier and infect others, so everyone please wear a mask, wash hands often, keep that safe distance and stay home as much as possible, going out for only essential items," said Desmoulin.