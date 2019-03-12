Thunder Bay police arrest second suspect allegedly involved in long gun convenience store robbery

Police in Thunder Bay have arrested a second suspect accused of holding up a convenience store with long guns.

Thunder Bay police arrested a 17-year-old male on Sunday, about two weeks after a Circle K store on Arthur Street East was robbed by two suspects armed with rifles on Nov. 30.

Police previously said the two suspects pointed the rifles at the store clerk while demanding money and merchandise before fleeing. The rifles believed to have been used in the robbery were later found by police.

One suspect, an 18-year-old male from Thunder Bay, was arrested about a week later.

The second suspect, whose identity can't be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces several charges including robbery using a firearm, careless use of a firearm, disguise with intent and knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in bail court on Monday.