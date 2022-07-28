This Thunder Bay, Ont., nurse has been off work since February with 'long COVID.' She's still waiting for help

When Raeanne Faykes tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022, she says she was hit quite hard with symptoms.

"I ended up getting quite sick, you know, having a hard time catching my breath, not able to lie flat, [having] coughing fits, just feeling achy and those kinds of things," Faykes told CBC's Superior Morning.

As a registered nurse for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Faykes had to isolate for 10 days, as opposed to the five days of isolation required for non-healthcare staff, before going back to work.

Faykes says she continued to have similar symptoms, but was able to pass mandatory daily health screening tests at the hospital because her symptoms weren't new and weren't getting any worse. But she also wasn't getting any better — a major problem Faykes says given the physical demands of nursing.

Raeanne Faykes, 49, worked as a nurse at the hospital in Thunder Bay, Ont., and was an avid runner, before she was infected with COVID-19 in January 2022. She says she's still experiencing symptoms, more than six months later. (Submitted by Raeanne Faykes)

"Then, finally I got to a point where I was getting this severe chest pain. It was so bad I actually thought I was having a heart attack … the pain was radiating up in my jaws and my shoulders. I couldn't catch my breath. My heart was racing," she said.

After several medical tests at the emergency department, Faykes said a heart attack was ruled out. She says she was given an inhaler, and referred to the post-COVID-19 clinic at St. Joseph's Care Group, a health services organization in Thunder Bay.

Clinic opened in Thunder Bay in July 2021

The clinic opened in July of 2021, said Dr. Peter de Bakker, a geriatrician and internal medicine specialist at St. Joseph's. It was created after the care group found that there were no other services in northwestern Ontario for people experiencing lasting symptoms after their COVID-19 infection, he said.

Thousands of people have tested positive for the virus in northwestern Ontario since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, and data from previous waves suggest as many as one-third of people infected with COVID-19 will experience longer-term symptoms, according to information provided by St. Joseph's. Since the clinic opened, there have been 109 referrals for care, and the average wait time from initial referral to a first appointment is 56 days, according to the care group.

Most commonly, Dr. de Bakker said people come into the clinic experiencing fatigue and an inability to return to previous levels of activity, which can also lead to increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

The clinic staff do their best to curate a treatment plan that matches an individual's symptoms, which often includes exercise plans and other rehabilitative care, Dr. de Bakker said. But he added, "it's still quite evolving in terms of specific treatments for post-COVID. There's not a lot of excellent evidence-based treatments available."

A long wait for treatment

Still, Faykes said she was hoping the clinic could help diagnose her symptoms, and then create a treatment plan for her. But months after going on leave from work, Faykes still didn't have an appointment. When she called the clinic, she says she was told there was no referral on record.

Faykes said she had to go to her family physician and get another referral sent in, a process that she says took another two to three weeks. She said she was finally able to book an appointment for the end of July.

"I've been off work since February and still don't have a plan of care as far as being able to manage what's going on with me," she said, adding she's also looked at similar clinics in Toronto and Edmonton to see if they could help her, but they either said they couldn't help, or put her on a growing waitlist.

"You know, I'm a very competent, experienced nurse willing to go to work. I'm a runner. I run up to 30 kilometres a week. I've done half marathons. And now I can't do any of those things," Faykes said, adding that she'd like to see more resources and research dedicated to supporting people with "long COVID," especially in northern Ontario and other remote locations.

Calls for more resources

Dr. de Bakker agreed, saying in a statement that St. Joseph's Care Group "will continue to look for ways to serve as many people as quickly as possible with the resources available to us."

Dr. Alexandra Rendely is also pushing for more resources. She's a staff physician at the University Health Network's Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and part of the institute's virtual COVID-19 rehabilitation program, which she says has seen growing numbers of referrals and a lengthy wait list.

Dr. Alexandra Rendely, a staff physician at the University Health Network's Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, says anyone at any age can be affected by long-term symptoms after recovering from COVID-19. (CBC)

"I think we do need funding from the government in order to help build more of these clinics, really to help further guide research," she said.

And with more waves of the virus anticipated, Dr. Rendely said she doesn't think the need for specialized clinics like the one she works at will go away anytime soon.