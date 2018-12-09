Hungry travellers will soon be able to sample new options, and local flavours, at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

Local catering company Pinetree Catering will open a new café in the secure departure lounge on Monday, Dec. 10.

The café, called Nomad, will feature local fare, said chef and owner Nikos Mantis.

"We are excited to open with a large selection of local food and beverage options for departing passengers," he said in a written release.

"Our mix of products will have something for everyone regardless of the time of day."

New food options are coming to the Thunder Bay airport. (Jody Porter/CBC)

More changes will be coming the airport in January, when food service options in the main part of the airport will also be revamped. Food services run by Aramark will also be updating menus to include new and local products, the release stated.

"Thunder Bay is gaining a reputation for its culinary skills," said Ed Schmidtke, president and CEO of the Airport Authority.

"It is appropriate that a visitor to the Airport would be able to shop local."