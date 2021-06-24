Loaded handgun, cocaine with estimated street value of $145,000 seized from Thunder Bay home

Four people were arrested, and a loaded handgun was seized, after a drug bust at a Thunder Bay home.

Thunder Bay police searched a Maplewood Street residence on Wednesday evening after obtaining a warrant as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Four people — two from Thunder Bay and two from the Toronto area — were found in the home and were arrested.

Police seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $145,000 and a quantity of cash believed to be $30,000. A firearm, along with a high-capacity magazine, was also recovered.

The four accused face multiple firearm and drug trafficking related charges. They appeared in bail court on Thursday and remain in custody with future appearance dates scheduled.