Thunder Bay orchestra performs first summer concert at Live on the Waterfront

For the first time, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) will be preforming at Marina Park for the Live on the Waterfront concert on Wednesday evening.

Starting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. a full orchestra will be performing music from the Disney soundtrack, Bruno Mars and much more.

"Its the first time that the orchestra has played in the summer," said Colleen Kennedy, the Principal Oboe with the TBSO.

She said normally the group takes a lengthy summer break from May until Thanksgiving, but this year the City of Thunder Bay has "challenged" the symphony to play at one of their Live on the Waterfront concerts.

With a number of musicians still in town over the summer, Kennedy said the symphony gathered 30 musicians in total for Wednesday's concert.

"We're playing for an hour ... and we're doing a variety of light classics," Kennedy explained, "and then some more popular stuff like Up Town Funk and some stuff for kids."

"All of it should be light and enjoyable."

The Live on the Waterfront runs on Wednesday, July 25 at Marina Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the local orchestra, Manitoba's Raine Hamilton String Trio and Saskatchewan's Zachary Lucky are also expected to perform on Wednesday night.