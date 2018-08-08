Award-winning Scottish Celtic band headlines Live on the Waterfront

The Live on the Waterfront concert in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday night could serve as something of a warm-up for this weekend's Live from the Rock Folk Festival in Red Rock.

Award-winning Scottish Celtic band Breabach caps off a folk-dominated line-up that's rounded out by Halifax indie-folk-rock ensemble Hillsburn and northern Ontario fiddler Pierre Schryer — both of whom also play Live from the Rock this weekend.

Breabach was named Folk Band of the Year in 2016 by the Scots Trad Music Awards — its second time earning the honour. Its fifth album, Astar, was also named Album of the Year.

The band held a special concert during the annual Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow to celebrate the album and received a sellout crowd and a five-star review in the Scotsman.

The momentum continued with nominations for Best Band at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and for European Album of the Year in the Songlines Music Awards — and with a packed live performance schedule including tours of the UK, Sweden and Canada and an exciting, energetic festival season across Europe.

Hillsburn describes itself as an indie rock band, but many listeners would describe it as folk-pop or folk-rock, partly because of the presence of Rosanna Burrill's violin and of the three-part harmonies that dominate the group's sound.

Those harmonies were a happy accident, Burrill told CBC ahead of the concert.

"We did a song, which is on our last record, called 'Ava,' and we had the idea just sort of by accident, 'What if we put three-part harmony on this song?' And we loved it so much we were like, "What if we put it on all the songs?" she said. "It was an accident, but it's become a pretty integral part of the Hillsburn sound."

The band is currently touring its sophomore album The Wilder Beyond.

Virtuoso fiddler and long-time Thunder Bay resident Pierre Schryer opens Wednesday's concert.

The show will be one of his last in the city before moving to Canada's west coast.

