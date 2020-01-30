Live on the Waterfront goes virtual

The City of Thunder Bay is going virtual with its popular Live on the Waterfront concert series.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer's concerts will be streamed live on the city's website.

"There is something for everyone," Louisa Costanzo, the city's supervisor of cultural development and events said in a statement. "Even though the format is different, the virtual concert series will still carry on the spirit of the event by celebrating music."

This year's lineup is:

July 8 – Jocelyn Alice, Morning Light Acoustic Quartet

July 15 – Tami Neilson, Cartwrights, The Hoolies

July 22 – Sharon Musgrave's Soulcake, Sunday Wilde & 1 Eyed Jacks, Anna Torontow with Mood Indigo

July 29 – Ragged Road, Cold Lake Sun, Gibson Martin & I

August 5 – Tenille Arts, Chris Talarico, Tim Albertson

August 12 – RIIT, Sam Louis, Christina Martin

August 19 – Big Sugar, James Boraski & Momentary Evolution, Blood Red Moon

August 26 – Haviah Mighty, Tourist Bureau, LockyerBoys