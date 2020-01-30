Live on the Waterfront goes virtual
The City of Thunder Bay is going virtual with its popular Live on the Waterfront concert series.
Concert series to be streamed online starting July 8
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer's concerts will be streamed live on the city's website.
"There is something for everyone," Louisa Costanzo, the city's supervisor of cultural development and events said in a statement. "Even though the format is different, the virtual concert series will still carry on the spirit of the event by celebrating music."
This year's lineup is:
- July 8 – Jocelyn Alice, Morning Light Acoustic Quartet
- July 15 – Tami Neilson, Cartwrights, The Hoolies
- July 22 – Sharon Musgrave's Soulcake, Sunday Wilde & 1 Eyed Jacks, Anna Torontow with Mood Indigo
- July 29 – Ragged Road, Cold Lake Sun, Gibson Martin & I
- August 5 – Tenille Arts, Chris Talarico, Tim Albertson
- August 12 – RIIT, Sam Louis, Christina Martin
- August 19 – Big Sugar, James Boraski & Momentary Evolution, Blood Red Moon
- August 26 – Haviah Mighty, Tourist Bureau, LockyerBoys
Performances start at 7 p.m., and will be streamed at thunderbay.ca/live.