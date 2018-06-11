My Son the Hurricane, Jeremy Dutcher among Live on the Waterfront headliners

A wide range of musical talent will take to the Marina Park stage this summer as part of the 2019 Live on the Waterfront concert series.

The City of Thunder Bay announced this year's lineup on Thursday. The concerts begin the evening of July 10, and run weekly until August 28. Included in the lineup are a mix of Thunder Bay performers — including Kutch, Jean-Paul De Roover, Chris Talarico, and Tourist Bureau — with headline performances by well-known, award-winning Canadian musicians.

The performers by date are:

July 10 – Hawksley Workman, The Young'Uns, Tourist Bureau

July 17 – Basia Bulat, Greenbank, Tennyson King

July 24 – My Son the Hurricane, House Handshake, Cold Lake Sun

July 31 – Jeremy Dutcher

August 7 – William Prince, Jean-Paul De Roover, Noah Derkson

August 14 – Jade Eagleson, The Redhill Valleys, Chris Talarico

August 21 – The Treble, Goodnight, Sunrise, Kutch

August 28 – Choir! Choir! Choir!, Thunder Bay World Dance Collective

The city said the final performance of the season — that of Choir! Choir! Choir! — is interactive, and audience members will get a lyric sheet when they arrive at Marina Park so they can sing along.

"We're keeping the momentum going with this year's Live on The Waterfront lineup by including amazing talent and taking it to the next level by adding an interactive element that will have everyone ending the season feeling great," said Louisa Costanzo, the city's cultural development and events supervisor.

"We are excited about the calibre of this year's lineup and look forward to seeing everyone at Marina Park every Wednesday this summer."

Admission to Live on the Waterfront concerts is free.