Live from the Rock Folk Festival planning Social Sessions

People who have been missing out on live music are going to get a chance to enjoy the next best thing, thanks to the Live from the Rock Folk Festival.

The 2020 version of the event, which is held annually in Red Rock, Ont., was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

But the organizers hope to make up that loss with a safe, unique series of concerts performed by Northwestern Ontario artists.

The musical series is being called the Social Sessions.

Laura Foulds is the chair of the Live from the Rock Folk Festival.

She said the decision to create the event came out of a need to fulfil their mandate.

"So as an organization, and in light of having to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our event, we still wanted to find a safe and accessible way of delivering on our mandate to support music and arts on the north shore of Lake Superior," Foulds said.

Foulds said the board came up with the idea of doing some very small, intimate house-style concerts.

She said a lot of people don't know that before Live from the Rock launched the folk festival, the group did house concerts and a concert series in the high school gymnasium in Red Rock.

The 2020 edition of the Live from the Rock Folk Festival was cancelled due to concerns about COVID -19. (Live From the Rock Folk Festival / Facebook)

"So it's kind of going back to our roots with these small concerts in these types of venues," said Foulds. "But we still wanted to host something and have a meaningful live performance for the audience that's there. But also, in light of COVID-19, it makes it difficult to share that with our greater audience. So we came up with the idea of partnering with a series of local videographers and filmmakers to record them."

Foulds said the first concert on the list will be from the Honest Heart Collective. Elizabeth Hill and the Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet will fill out the stand-alone shows.

The final show will be blues-based and will feature the James Boraski Trio, Quayson Williams and the Chain.

"So it'll be a four-part series from November to March, with the first three shows being pre-recorded and then premiered on Facebook Live," Foulds said. "And then the final show will be live-streamed, which is our sort of kickoff to spring with a blues bash, which is going to be awesome and happening March 20th."

Foulds said they'll be advertising the Facebook Live events ahead of each air date.