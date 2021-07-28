Wednesday's Live and the Waterfront performance postponed due to weather

The City of Thunder Bay has postponed the Wednesday, July 28 edition of Live on the Waterfront Parkade Series due to inclement weather.

The performances will now take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Chris Talarico, Danielle Pollari, and the Lockyer Boys were scheduled to perform on July 28. A screening of Snow White and the Huntsman at Boomer's Drive-In following the musical performances has also been postponed.

All tickets for the July 28 event will be transferred to the new date, the city said.

For more information, visit the city's Live on the Waterfront website.