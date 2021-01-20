CBC Thunder Bay celebrates the career of Lisa Laco

Superior Morning 42:31 Lisa Laco Retirement Show Hour 2

CBC Thunder Bay celebrated the career of longtime Superior Morning host Lisa Laco on Fri. January 29. In this second hour, we heard from former staff, from family as well as featuring several of Lisa's favourite interviews. We heard from the Luczak family and their flight "from Poland to Italy to Thunder Bay, reminisced about life 'For Better or Worse' with comic strip creator Lynn Johnston and hear Derek Fox share why the movie Indian Horse was so important to him. The hour was hosted by the CBC's Amy Hadley. 42:31