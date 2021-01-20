CBC Thunder Bay celebrates the career of Lisa Laco

If you missed it (or want to hear it again), you can listen to it here:
Superior Morning43:39Lisa Laco Retirement Show Hour 1
CBC Thunder Bay celebrated the career of longtime Superior Morning host Lisa Laco on Fri. January 29. In this first hour, we hear from colleagues - past and present - and revisit interviews with NHL great Ted Nolan and with a group of friends who were holding a golf tournament in memory of a friend who died by suicide. The program was hosted by the CBC's Amy Hadley. 43:39
Superior Morning42:31Lisa Laco Retirement Show Hour 2
CBC Thunder Bay celebrated the career of longtime Superior Morning host Lisa Laco on Fri. January 29. In this second hour, we heard from former staff, from family as well as featuring several of Lisa's favourite interviews. We heard from the Luczak family and their flight "from Poland to Italy to Thunder Bay, reminisced about life 'For Better or Worse' with comic strip creator Lynn Johnston and hear Derek Fox share why the movie Indian Horse was so important to him. The hour was hosted by the CBC's Amy Hadley. 42:31
Superior Morning22:35Lisa Laco Retirement Show Hour 3
CBC Thunder Bay celebrated the career of longtime Superior Morning host Lisa Laco on Fri. January 29. In this third hour, Gord Ellis, the host of the Outdoor Column looks back at 2 decades of memories of sharing the airwaves and the outdoors with Lisa, the CBC's Jody Porter reflects on Lisa's on-air work on 9/11 and we hear from Lisa herself in a letter read by Mary-Jean Cormier. This segment was also hosted by the CBC's Amy Hadley. 22:35