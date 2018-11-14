A 34-year-old woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with assault with a weapon after a stabbing incident at a housing complex in the city's south side during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Police said at around 3 a.m. they responded to call of a 20-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the Limbrick Street Complex.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Wednesday, officers arrived to find the 20-year-old in need of medical attention.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said a follow-up investigation led officers to enter a separate unit to locate the suspect.

The 34-year-old woman was taken into custody and escorted to the Balmoral police station.

She has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of undertaking and was remanded into custody.

Police said the 20-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.