Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay·Audio Special

How the Lil Bands hockey tournament brings First Nations communities together at the rink

Hundreds of players and families from remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario — and one from Manitoba — have come to Dryden for the Lil Bands hockey tournament. CBC Thunder Bay is there too with a special Superior Morning from the rink. If you missed it live, you can check it out here.

Hundreds of players and families come to Dryden for hockey, community celebration

Alex Brockman · CBC News ·
A hockey player skates by the camera, his hands are in the air, holding his stick up in celebration.
A player skates by the bench, celebrating a goal at the Lil Bands hockey tournament in Dryden, Ont. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Hundreds of players and families from remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario —  and one from Manitoba — have come to Dryden for the Lil Bands hockey tournament.

For players, it's like their Stanley Cup, nearly 40 teams from 12 communities are there this week in seven age divisions, from novice up to senior boys and girls teams. For some it's the first time they get to play against neighbouring communities, or even on artificial ice.

CBC Thunder Bay is at the tournament this week, checking out the sights and sounds, and is hosting a special broadcast of Superior Morning with host Mary-Jean Cormier from the rink.

If you missed it live, you can get caught up here. Scroll through to learn more about the segments, and click on the player to listen: 

Hit the ice with the players 

The young players are at the heart of everything that goes on at Lil Bands. Get started by hearing from them about why this matters so much to them.

Superior Morning4:19Lil' Bands Players: Tournament Check-In
They came to play. Hear from the people this tournament is all about - the kids.

A family affair 

Hockey's great appeal is that it involves many different generations, from the young players on the ice, to the coaches, to the grandparents cheering in the stands.

Sharon Quequish  has been helping out with hockey in her community since her son was young. Now she's here with her granddaughter, Kaiya Waswa. They're both from North Caribou Lake, also known as Round Lake or Weagamow.

They talked about how the sport has been a part of their lives and why it's special to them.

Superior Morning6:33Sharon Quequish: North Caribou Lake Team
For many people, Lil' Bands is a family affair. Meet a grandmother who's been helping her community's team make it to the tournament for years.

It takes a community 

Just getting to the tournament is a big task, and once they arrive, there's a lot of wrangling from coaches, parents and chaperones making sure everything goes smoothly. Some travel hundreds of kilometres in frigid temperatures.

Deer Lake First Nation has a team in all seven divisions and have pulled together to make it happen.

Denise Aysanabee is the team manager for the junior and senior girls hockey teams from Deer Lake. We met with her to find out how they've made it all happen.

Superior Morning8:24Denise Aysanabee: Deer Lake Team Manager
Getting hockey teams to tournaments, arranging accommodations and finding transportation can be challenging at the best of times. Find out how it happens when you live hundreds of kilometres away and are travelling in frigid temperatures Hear from the team manager from Deer Lake.
Young hockey players stand up on the bench, clapping their hands together and cheering on their friends on the ice.
Players from Deer Lake First Nation's hockey team cheer their teammates on. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Back to the beginning 

This year marks the 20th anniversary for the Lil Bands youth hockey tournament. And every year, a small army of dedicated people puts hours and hours of work into making it happen.

None of it would be possible without a core group of organizers — including the people who've been with it from the beginning.

Stephen Fiddler and Ziggy Beardy organized the first tournament in 2001 and are still a big reason why it keeps going. They both spent time to tell us about how its all come together.

Superior Morning7:56Ziggy Beardy: Lil' Bands Founder
This is the 20th year for the Lil' Bands hockey tournament. Meet one of the organizers who has been with it from the beginning, and look back at how it all started.
Superior Morning6:04Stephen Fiddler: Lil' Bands History
From four teams to more than 70. Hear about how the Lil' Bands tournament got started and how it's grown over the years.
Two people sit across from each other at a table with radio-equipment set up there for a radio news special.
Ziggy Beardy sits down with the CBC's Mary-Jean Cormier to talk about the founding of the Lil Bands hockey tournament. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

A long tradition of First Nations tournaments 

Lil Bands is part of a long tradition of First Nations hockey tournaments that bring people together from across northwestern Ontario.

Charlotte Marten, a former host of CBC Oji-Cree radio program Anishinaabe Wing-wan and archivist at CBC Thunder Bay dusted off some tape from a tournament in 1988. She'll tell us about how Oji-Cree broadcasters called those games — and why there still isn't a word for 'puck' in Oji-Cree.

Superior Morning9:31Charlotte Marten: Hockey In Northern Communities
Lil' bands is part of a long tradition of First Nations hockey tournaments that bring people together from across northwestern Ontario. Listen to some archival tape from another tournament back in 1988 and hear about how people would gather around the radio to listen to play-by-plays of the games in Oji-Cree.
Hockey players stand on the bench, they're turned toward the action on the ice.
Players on the Round Lake First Nation team watch the action on the ice during a Wednesday evening game against Round Lake. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

A facelift for the Dryden Arena 

Like so much else, Lil Bands is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. It's back in a big way, but the arena where it's all happening is also worth talking about.

Stephen Belanger is Dryden's manager of community services and tells us about the big changes happening at the rink.

Superior Morning9:57Steve Belanger: Dryden Memorial Arena Retrofit
Lil' Bands is one of many big tournaments and events that take place at the Dryden Memorial Arena every year. Work is currently underway to make the space bigger and better. Hear more about what's happening.

With files from Amy Hadley, Mary-Jean Cormier and Jasmine Kabatay

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now