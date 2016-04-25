Lightning strike ruptures gas line, leads to Thunder Bay, Ont., house fire

There were no injuries in a Thunder Bay, Ont., house fire that started when a lightning strike ruptured a natural gas line on Monday morning, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to a residence on Dog Lake Road, close to Dawson Road, shortly before 9 a.m. with reports of a lightning strike.

Responding firefighters saw smoke and flame, as well as a large blue flame on the side of the house that was being fed by the natural gas supply, and was igniting a deck attached to the home.

Firefighters started an aggressive attack on the fire, quickly bringing it under control and keeping damage to the exterior of the residence.

A total of 22 fire personnel responded to the call.