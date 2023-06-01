The United Way of Thunder Bay is getting out on the water for its new fundraising event.

The Great Lighthouse Rescue is scheduled for June 28, and will see 13 teams of castaways stranded at Thunder Bay's main lighthouse, located on the marina breakwall. The castaways will then have to call friends, family, and other potential donors to fund their rescue by HMCS Griffon sailors.

"This idea really came from HMCS Griffin," said United Way of Thunder Bay CEO Albert Brule. "They thought it would be a great twist on what used to be the Great Billboard Rescue."

All donations up to $25,000 are also being matched by United Way supporter Cliff Friesen, Brule said.

"With 13 teams, the goal for each team out at the lighthouse is to raise $2,000," Brule said. "If each team raises $2,000, we'll fully leverage that matching gift."

The rescues will run from Pier 3 at Prince Arthur's Landing, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will also include a community barbecue, vendor booths, and high-powered binoculars so people can watch the rescues from shore.

And castaways will have an opportunity to visit an historic lighthouse that normally isn't accessible to the public.

"We can take people out there, they can see the lighthouse up close," Brule said. "Have a little fun, raise some money for community support, vital programs and services."

"It's a great coming together of agencies and community and the United Way."

Lt. Cmdr. Farly Farn, executive officer with the HMCS Griffon, said the event will also help the city's naval reserve get out into the community.

"We're made-up of part-time sailors that actually have jobs in the community locally," Farn said. "So we were looking at ways of how can we get out into the community."

"As everyone knows ... the Canadian Forces are hurting for personnel. We're short the number of people that we need. So we were like, 'let's go get out into the community. Let's help raise some funds for the United Way and make ourselves known and show people what we have to offer.'"

Both Farn and Brule are hopeful the Great Lighthouse Rescue will continue on after this year.

"We did the Great Billboard rescue for over 25 years, and it took a three-year hiatus during COVID," Brule said. "When we were thinking about bringing it back, we thought, well, what could we do to jazz it up, do it a little bit differently and now it's the Great Lighthouse Rescue. So I'm pretty confident it will continue for years to come."

For more information, visit the Great Lighthouse Rescue website.