City of Thunder Bay expanding its Lift + specialized transit service

The City of Thunder Bay is expanding its Lift + specialized transit fleet in an effort to meet growing demand for the service.

City council on Monday approved the purchase of two new, low-floor specialized transit buses, which will expand the existing Lift + fleet.

The purchase is part of a larger, $1.3-million order for six buses, but the remaining four are replacing existing buses that are at the end of their service life.

City transit manager Brad Loroff said Lift + receives about 95,000 requests for rides a year, although that number is down about 49 per cent recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, once trip cancellations, or trips that can't be accommodated due to a bus being unavailable, are factored in, Lift + actually provides about 80,000 rides a year.

And the number of unaccommodated trips has been rising in recent years, Loroff said, adding there are a few reasons for that.

"One, increased demand for the service, particularly during weekday daytime periods where we can only have so many vehicles on the road," Loroff said.

Another factor is the size of the Lift + service area, he said.

"We'll provide service right to the [city limit], versus conventional transit that just operates within the urban service area," he said.

"As more and more demand grows in the city for specialized services, and more registrants are enrolling for the service that live in those outlying areas, what that means is that there are more lift vehicles when they are on the road traveling further distances."

Loroff said, in addition, the new buses will be more efficient when picking up and dropping off passengers.

"These new lift vehicles have low floor, front-ramp designs," he said. "That offers the feature of faster passenger boarding and alighting times."

"So basically, it's the amount of time that a passenger in a mobile device like a wheelchair will spend getting on and off the bus," Loroff said. "So, that helps us with our efficiency levels."

Loroff said it's difficult to determine exactly how many more trips these two new buses will be able to accommodate.

"We have to remember that it's not just the vehicle that allows for more trips to to take place," he said. "It's matching that vehicle with an operator, and it's also the efficiency of of route scheduling."

"But what I would say is that this definitely ... increases our capacity to meet the demand better."

